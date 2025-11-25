High Country poll seeks input on housing preferences

The High Country Council of Governments is asking for feedback on what kind of housing people in the region want.

The anonymous survey created by Appalachian State University researchers asks people about what designs they prefer for single-family houses, high-density apartments, low-density apartments and other styles of homes.

It also asks about housing challenges like affordability and neighborhood safety.

Some mountain communities, including Boone and Blowing Rock, are struggling to address a lack of affordable housing.

A market report from North Carolina High Country Real Estate found that the median sales price for single-family, condo and townhouse properties was over $550,000 in October.

That figure was based on home sales in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.

