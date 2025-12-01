© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Outgoing Asheboro Mayor David Smith reflects on long career in public service

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published December 1, 2025 at 3:49 PM EST
Asheboro, NC
Courtesy city of Asheboro
Aerial view of Asheboro

David Smith has been involved in Asheboro politics for almost 30 years, including serving four terms as mayor. He did not seek reelection this year. His tenure will end with the swearing in of the new council and mayor this week.

WFDD’s Paul Garber spoke with Smith about the economic turmoil the city experienced with a manufacturing downturn and how the local government worked to turn things around.

Interview highlights:

On what it was like for Asheboro to lose much of its manufacturing base in the early 2000s:

“I know the Acme-McCrary (Hosiery Mills) people built the hospital, built the schools. There was no end to what they were willing to do to build our neighborhoods and our city for the benefit of their employees. So certainly, when you start losing things like that, and the town just got hit hard by economic depression.”

On the reaction to a 2012 “60 Minutes” story that featured Asheboro as an example of a dying small town:

“The city administration and most of my friends and neighbors did not see it that way. You know, to be called one of the five fastest dying towns in America is a pretty strong statement. We did not see that. But I will tell you, it was an eye-opener. It was a wake-up call. And we just decided that wasn't true and we were gonna prove it.”

On the town’s response that led to an All-American City designation four years later:

“That was part of our game plan. We got our heads together, and we had a great city manager, John Ogburn, and great council, and a lot of citizen support. So we set out to make sure that what people were saying about Asheboro was unproven. We started doing quality-of-life projects. We revitalized our main street downtown, and it was eventually named a Great Main Street in North Carolina. We built a music and entertainment venue in one of the parks, and refurbished the Sunset Theater, which was a 1929 movie house, and gave us a great performing arts venue right in the center of downtown.”

On finding a balance between new growth and preserving the environment and landscape:

“That's the big question. Some people don't want change. What I've always believed and worked for is: If you don't grow, you eventually die. We are not satisfied with the status quo. We want our population to grow. When you have an employer like Toyota that expects to have 5,000 employees, it does change what we know and love as small-town America.”
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber