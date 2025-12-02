Alamance County moves to buy iconic downtown Graham building

Alamance County is taking steps to purchase an iconic building in downtown Graham.

County commissioners voted Monday to advance plans to buy the Bank of America Building and convert it into offices for the Alamance County Visitors Bureau, which is currently based in Burlington.

Assistant County Manager Brian Baker told the board the move will help draw visitors from the nearby interstate while protecting a key piece of downtown architecture.

“As you look around town, you’ll see some of our nicer buildings have been turned into things that aren’t big selling points for the community," he said. "So it preserves that building, attracts people to it, and helps sell our community.”

Commissioners approved the deal 3 to 2, pending building inspections.

