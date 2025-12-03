© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

ICE arrests in North Carolina have tripled since Trump took office

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published December 3, 2025 at 3:20 PM EST
ICE
Courtesy
ICE

New data shows immigration enforcement in North Carolina has surged since President Trump took office, with arrests tripling statewide.

From Jan. 20 to mid-October, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made more than 3,300 arrests in North Carolina. During the same period in 2024, that number was just under 1,200.

Data obtained from ICE by the Deportation Data Project shows arrests began peaking in the spring, with more than 400 arrests each month in May, June and July.

Nearly all of those arrested were men, and most were from Mexico. Other nationalities included Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Venezuela.

Most arrests recorded occurred in Mecklenburg County, followed by Wake County. Several 287(g) partner jails in Cabarrus, Henderson and Gaston counties, which collaborate with ICE on detainers, also recorded arrests.
