NEWS BRIEFS

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team opens 2026 with historic three‑race win streak

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:37 AM EST

Michael Jordan’s Huntersville‑based NASCAR team has opened the 2026 Cup Series season with a historic streak: three straight wins. Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag Sunday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, becoming the first driver in NASCAR history to win the first three races of a season.

Reddick said Jordan made it clear he expected the team’s early‑season success to continue.

“He reminded me, earlier this week, he does things in threes, and he expected no less today,” Reddick said. “So I was really, really glad to be able to live up to the standards that he has for us and be able to deliver three in a row. That was really cool to share that moment with him.”

Next up: Phoenix. NASCAR visits Phoenix Raceway this weekend.
Woody Cain
Woody Cain
