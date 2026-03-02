Rev. Jesse Jackson to lie in state at South Carolina State House

Community members in South Carolina will have the opportunity to pay their respects Monday as the Rev. Jesse Jackson lies in state at the South Carolina State House. He is the second Black person to receive that honor.

WLTX reports a procession will begin at Leevy’s Funeral Home on Monday morning, followed by a private welcoming ceremony.

Jackson will lie in state at the Capitol from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A memorial service is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia.

