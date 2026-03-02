© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Rev. Jesse Jackson to lie in state at South Carolina State House

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:32 AM EST

Community members in South Carolina will have the opportunity to pay their respects Monday as the Rev. Jesse Jackson lies in state at the South Carolina State House. He is the second Black person to receive that honor.

WLTX reports a procession will begin at Leevy’s Funeral Home on Monday morning, followed by a private welcoming ceremony.

Jackson will lie in state at the Capitol from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A memorial service is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports