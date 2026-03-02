Graham, Tillis praise U.S. military action as war escalates in Iran

As air raids and missile attacks continue in Iran and several other countries in the Middle East, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina praised military action ordered by President Donald Trump. Graham was asked by NBC on Sunday whether the president has a plan for what comes next.

“No, it’s not his job or my job to do this,” Graham said. “How many times do I have to tell you our job is to make sure Iran is no longer the largest state sponsor of terrorism, to help the people reconstruct a new government, no boots on the ground. We don’t own, you know, this idea you break it, you own it. I don’t buy that one bit.”

Meanwhile, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis issued a statement over the weekend saying: “President Trump has rightfully determined that this theocratic dictatorship cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons and continue to slaughter its own citizens who simply want freedom.”

Tillis said he expects lawmakers will soon determine whether a broader scope of military action would require authorization from Congress.