Hornets win fourth straight as playoff push intensifies

The Charlotte Hornets continued their playoff push Saturday, winning their fourth straight game in front of a loud crowd at Spectrum Center. Charlotte beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-93.

With 21 games left, the Hornets appear firmly in NBA play‑in tournament territory. Forward Miles Bridges said the atmosphere is building as the postseason approaches.

“The crowd is gradually getting louder and louder every win we get,” Bridges said. “The closer we get to postseason, the fans are showing up for us and we're feeling the love, so it’s great to be back for me.”

The Hornets have won 14 of their past 17 games. They host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in uptown Charlotte before traveling to face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.