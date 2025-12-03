© 2025 WFAE

A dedicated figure in eastern North Carolina sea turtle conservation has died

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:24 AM EST
Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center
A dedicated figure in eastern North Carolina animal conservation has died.

For more than 50 years, Jean Beasley worked to protect sea turtles, safeguarding more than 3,000 nests and overseeing the emergence of nearly 250,000 hatchlings since she started collecting data in 1995.

Jean founded the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in memory of her daughter in 1998.

She also founded the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in memory of her daughter in 1998.

Karen was an advocate for sea turtle conservation, who started the Topsail Turtle Project, and after she died from leukemia in 1991, Jean continued her daughter’s work.

Since it opened, the Karen Beasley center has treated more than 1,600 sick and injured sea turtles.
Since it opened, the Karen Beasley center has treated more than 1,600 sick and injured sea turtles.

Officials with the rescue said Jean Beasley was surrounded by loved ones when she died early Tuesday morning at the age of 90.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
