Gov. Stein, Attorney General Jackson to review Duke Energy’s proposed rate hikes; oppose amount

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson says his office will review Duke Energy’s plan to raise residential electricity rates across the Carolinas. The utility has proposed increasing rates by up to 15% over two years, beginning in 2027.

Jackson said he will examine whether the hikes are “necessary.”

Gov. Josh Stein signaled his opposition on Monday. In a statement, Stein said Duke’s proposal is “simply too high” and criticized the company for “retreating on more affordable clean energy.”

Duke Energy has not yet responded publicly to the concerns.