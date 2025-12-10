Davidson County passes resolution of concern over pipeline expansion project

Davidson County adopted a resolution this week opposing a controversial natural gas pipeline project unless environmental concerns are addressed.

The Board of Commissioners had previously approved a resolution in 2024 supporting Transco’s Southeast Supply Enhancement Project. The company is seeking a permit from the state to build 10 miles of pipeline in Davidson County and expand a pumping station in Lexington.

Davidson County Board Chair Karen Watford says the reversal came after residents raised environmental concerns.

"We decided that, you know, not that we're against them putting a pipeline to connect to the world that needs it beyond just North Carolina, but we just felt like we needed to stress, especially, the area of safety,” Watford says.

The Board of Commissioners is urging both state and federal regulators to deny approval of the project unless community concerns are fully addressed.

Davidson joins several other counties that have passed similar resolutions, including Guilford and Forsyth.