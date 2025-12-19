© 2025 WFAE

New music venue planned for former Triad Stage theater

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 19, 2025 at 9:57 AM EST
The Triad Stage building on Elm Street
WFDD File photo
The Triad Stage building is being transformed into The Pyrle.

The Pyrle Theater has officially claimed the former home of Triad Stage, installing signage outside the venue in Greensboro this week.

For more than two decades, the Elm Street building hosted Triad Stage’s locally produced plays. The nonprofit closed in 2023, due in part to pandemic-related financial challenges.

Five local investors purchased the space the following year and are now transforming it into a music venue. The Pyrle will be able to host between 850 and 1,000 people, a significant jump from Triad Stage’s 300-seat capacity.

Investors say the venue will fill a gap in the area’s music scene, providing a mid-size option between Tanger Center and Ziggy’s.

The space is set to open next spring.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
