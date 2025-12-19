© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tiny Desk Radio: boygenius, Helado Negro, Coldplay

Published December 19, 2025 at 10:12 AM EST

Guest host Robin Hilton joins Tiny Desk Radio host Anamaria Sayre to feature beautiful, sad songs by indie supergroup boygenius, plus a stripped down performance from the quirky singer-songwriter Helado Negro and music from one of the biggest bands in the world, Coldplay.

Want more? Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

boygenius: Tiny Desk Concert

Helado Negro: Tiny Desk Concert

Coldplay: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson and Dhanika Pineda. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Music