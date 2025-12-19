Tiny Desk Radio: Fantastic Negrito, Tank and the Bangas, Ruby Ibarra

Guest host Robin Hilton joins Tiny Desk Radio host Anamaria Sayre to showcase three winners of the Tiny Desk Contest: roots singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito, funk and spoken word performers Tank and the Bangas, and Filipina rapper Ruby Ibarra.

Fantastic Negrito, 2015 Tiny Desk Contest Winner

Tank And The Bangas, 2017 Tiny Desk Contest Winner

Ruby Ibarra, 2025 Tiny Desk Contest Winner

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

