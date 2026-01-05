Lexington City Schools seeking feedback to guide search for new superintendent

Jan. 5 is the last day to submit feedback to Lexington City Schools on the search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Nakia Hardy announced last month that she was leaving the district to accept a new role with Franklin County Schools.

Since then, Lexington City Schools has been seeking input from students, parents, staff and community members on what they’d like to see in the next leader.

Surveys are available on the district’s website. Officials are also welcoming written statements from local organizations. Those can be emailed to the North Carolina School Boards Association, which is facilitating the search.

The NCSBA will summarize and present the feedback at the district’s school board meeting next week.

An interim superintendent, Rodney Howard Shotwell, will take over for Hardy on Jan. 20 as the district looks for a permanent replacement. He led Rockingham County Schools for 16 years before retiring in 2022.