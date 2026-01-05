Registered Republican voters surpass Democrats in North Carolina

For the first time, the number of registered Republican voters in North Carolina now outnumbers Democrats.

Recently released data shows there are just over 2,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats in the state. Unaffiliated voters still lead all groups in North Carolina with nearly 3,000,000 registered individuals.

Last year’s data showed about 600 more Democrats than Republicans in the state.

Guilford County GOP Chair Chris Meadows says the U.S. Senate race this year will be a major test to see the impact of the new numbers.