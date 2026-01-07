Federal judge issues order intended to protect privacy of Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit claimants

Just before the calendar turned at the start of the new year, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina signed an important order to protect the privacy of those involved in the Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

With hundreds of thousands of claims filed under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, there’s a huge amount of personal and medical information—like service records and health data—being reviewed. To keep this sensitive information safe, the court entered an “agreed Privacy Act Order” at the request of the Plaintiffs' Leadership Group and Settlement Masters.

It sets clear procedures for how personal and medical records are handled during the legal process. These safeguards are designed to streamline the review and settlement of claims, making sure that everyone’s private data remains protected every step of the way.

It’s a major step toward balancing efficient claim resolution with strong privacy protections for those seeking justice under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act litigation.

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.

A status conference for the Camp Lejeune Justice Act cases is scheduled for Friday at the Alton Lennon Federal Building and Courthouse in Wilmington before Magistrate Judge Robert B. Jones Jr.; it starts at 11 a.m.