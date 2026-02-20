FBI joins investigation into shooting at Republican candidate's house

Huntersville Police say the FBI has joined the investigation into a drive by shooting Monday night into the house of a Republican candidate for Mecklenburg County Commission. Aaron Marin said he and his family were inside their home on Greenfarm Road when the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m., with about 10 shots fired. Huntersville Police say they believe Marin’s house was targeted and the shooting was not random. They didn’t release any information on possible suspects.