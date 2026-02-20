© 2026 WFAE

FBI joins investigation into shooting at Republican candidate's house

WFAE
Published February 20, 2026

Huntersville Police say the FBI has joined the investigation into a drive by shooting Monday night into the house of a Republican candidate for Mecklenburg County Commission. Aaron Marin said he and his family were inside their home on Greenfarm Road when the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m., with about 10 shots fired. Huntersville Police say they believe Marin’s house was targeted and the shooting was not random. They didn’t release any information on possible suspects.
WFAE staff and wire reports
