Davidson school board member calls for removal of 'sexually explicit content' from libraries

A Davidson County Board of Education member is calling for the removal of books he says are “age-inappropriate” from the district’s libraries.

At a meeting this week, Board Member Mur DeJonge left his regular seat to speak to his colleagues from the podium during public comment as “a parent and a grandparent.”

“I respectfully ask the board to take concrete action by directing a comprehensive review of all library materials containing explicit sexual content to ensure they're removed from student access permanently," he said.

DeJonge, who was elected just over a year ago, said he spent months reading school library books, documenting concerns and filing formal complaints to have a few removed. He said one was successful, but two were denied.

He also called for the board to “strengthen” the district’s media review procedures. Davidson County Schools officials did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.