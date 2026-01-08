© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds protest in Greensboro following fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 8, 2026 at 9:42 PM EST
Protesters gather along Market Street in Greensboro holding signs in protest of a fatal ICE shooting
1 of 5  — IMG_4561.jpg
Protesters gathered along Market Street in Greensboro Thursday evening holding signs in protest of a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis this week.
Amy Diaz / WFDD
Protesters gathered outside of the old Guilford County Courthouse on Market Street Thursday evening after a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis this week.
2 of 5  — IMG_4486.jpg
Protesters gathered outside of the old Guilford County Courthouse on Market Street Thursday evening after a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis this week.
Amy Diaz / WFDD
David Smith speaks to the crowd holding signs including one that says "Stop the ICE storm"
3 of 5  — IMG_4480.jpg
David Smith, an organizer with Indivisible Guilford County, speaks to the crowd of hundreds of protesters Thursday evening.
Amy Diaz / WFDD
Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this week.
4 of 5  — IMG_4591.jpg
Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this week.
Amy Diaz / WFDD
Drivers along Market Street in Greensboro honked their horns in support of protesters Thursday evening.
5 of 5  — IMG_4599.jpg
Drivers along Market Street in Greensboro honked their horns in support of protesters Thursday evening.
Amy Diaz / WFDD

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Greensboro on Thursday evening after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer killed a woman in Minneapolis.

Drivers along Market Street honked their horns in support of protesters holding signs like “Fight ICE” and “Justice for Renee Nicole Good.”

Good was killed Wednesday after an ICE agent shot her in her car. The Trump administration has said it was an act of self-defense, a claim disputed by Minneapolis officials and eyewitnesses.

David Smith, with Indivisible Guilford County, helped organize the protest.

“What happened yesterday in Minneapolis was 100% unacceptable," Smith said. "What's been happening for this whole year with ICE and what they're doing to communities has been unacceptable, and it's about darn time everybody gets angry enough to finally do something about it.”

Protesters chanted "Stop ICE terror" and "We love America, ICE is un-American."

Mona Taylor said this was the first protest she had attended in a while.

"After seeing what's all been going on, this is all just wrong. Like, they need to do something about Trump," Taylor said. "I just cannot believe that people are OK with this. I'm not OK with this."

Another protester, Caroline McAllister, said she was "horrified" by the shooting in Minneapolis and the subsequent response from the Trump administration.

"Masked men shooting people on the street, a woman with children who was driving away," she said. "And then they lie about it and try to cover it up. That makes me sick, just sick."

The protesters in Greensboro joined others marching in Minneapolis and major cities across the country.

Shortly after the protest ended, news broke that federal agents shot two others during a vehicle stop in Portland.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz