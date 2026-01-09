© 2026 WFAE

Red light cameras to monitor select intersections in Greensboro

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:52 PM EST
Red light camera
Adobe Stock image
A security traffic camera like the ones soon to be mounted in Greensboro

The city of Greensboro will be installing red light cameras at various intersections to monitor traffic patterns and improve safety.

The Greensboro City Council has awarded a $1.6 million multi-year contract to the Florida-based firm NovoaGlobal for the cameras. The initial installation will occur at five locations that have not yet been finalized.

Greensboro Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn says the city studied data from the 25 intersections with the most severe crashes — those involving fatalities or serious injuries. Officials will then choose the top five intersections where the cameras will have the greatest impact. 

She says they’ve been proven effective.

“There’s quite a body of research around the use and deployment of red light cameras," she says. "They do demonstrate a reduction in crashes and a reduction in fatalities overall. So that was really our motivation for selecting this program and recommending to city council that we move forward with it.” 

Cockburn says she anticipates deploying the cameras by this spring. Violations will carry a $50 fine without criminal penalties. 
