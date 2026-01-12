© 2026 WFAE

Stokes County approves data center rezoning after heated meeting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published January 12, 2026 at 10:39 PM EST
A man wearing a "no data centers" shirt stands among the crowd at a Stokes County Board of Commissioners meeting
April Laissle
/
WFDD
Stokes County residents packed the commissioners’ meeting room Monday night, wearing shirts signaling their opposition.

Stokes County commissioners voted Monday night to approve a rezoning request for a massive data center in Walnut Cove.

Many residents spoke against the proposal during the standing-room-only meeting, raising environmental and cultural concerns. An overflow crowd of hundreds gathered outside the county building, booing as commissioners signaled their approval.

Commissioner Sonya Cox framed her vote as a necessary trade-off, citing a desperate need for revenue.

“We want more than four deputies on the roads at one time in Stokes County. We want a new hospital. We want water and sewer and infrastructure everywhere,” she said. “But nobody wants to make a sacrifice to get those things.”

Developers said the project could generate between $20 and $40 million in tax revenue.

Resident Jayson Duncan said he’s skeptical, given that no tenants have committed to the project.

“They’re building on speculation, so that $20 million is a dream. It’s a pipe dream,” he said. “It’s fantasy money right now, and the county commissioners fell for it.”

Construction is not expected to begin for at least 18 months.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
