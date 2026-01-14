© 2026 WFAE

NC joins initiative to expand access to education, jobs after incarceration

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published January 14, 2026 at 2:50 PM EST
North Carolina is among four states participating in a new national initiative designed to expand education and job opportunities for people leaving prison.

The state’s Department of Adult Correction will join the inaugural cohort of the Fair Chance to Advance State Action Network. The program focuses on removing barriers to education, job training and employment for people with histories of incarceration.

In a statement, Governor Josh Stein said these opportunities help keep people from returning to the criminal justice system, reducing overall crime.

Over the next four years, North Carolina could receive up to $2.1 million in funding and technical assistance. State agencies will also gain access to a shared data system for coordination around reentry services.

Kansas, Maine and Oregon will also participate in the program.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
