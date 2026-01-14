© 2026 WFAE

One person dead after security incident at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 14, 2026 at 5:27 AM EST
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

A security incident at Camp Lejeune left one person dead Tuesday afternoon near Tarawa Terrace Elementary School.

Law enforcement response to the situation resulted in one fatality, though the person’s name is being withheld until their family can be notified.

While the specific details of what led to the incident are still under investigation, military officials placed all on-base schools and child development centers on lockdown as a precaution.

Those lockdowns have since been lifted, and authorities confirmed that no students or staff were harmed.
