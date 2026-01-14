One person dead after security incident at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

A security incident at Camp Lejeune left one person dead Tuesday afternoon near Tarawa Terrace Elementary School.

Law enforcement response to the situation resulted in one fatality, though the person’s name is being withheld until their family can be notified.

While the specific details of what led to the incident are still under investigation, military officials placed all on-base schools and child development centers on lockdown as a precaution.

Those lockdowns have since been lifted, and authorities confirmed that no students or staff were harmed.