City of Winston-Salem planners eye beltway-related development

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:16 PM EST
Officials visit beltway construction site
WFDD File photo
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (fourth from left) visits the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway construction site in July 2024.

As WFDD reported earlier this month, a 17-mile section of Winston-Salem’s Northern Beltway is slated to open later this year, putting additional development pressure on the newly accessible land that surrounds it. 

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County’s Forward 2045 comprehensive plan, fully adopted last year, relied on lots of public input and lays out how the community will develop over the next 20 years.

City planners are now taking that broad vision, breaking it down into sixteen specific area plans, and will translate it into land use recommendations.

Project Planner Matthew Burczyk says his department will begin by gathering input from people who live and work in the Northeast Suburban area. 

"Where people think housing should go, where they think commercial development should go, open space should remain, where industrial uses should go," says Burczyk. "So, that's the level we're at. We want to hear from people about where they think those kinds of general categories of land usage should be located in the county." 

The Northeast Suburban Area Plan kick-off meeting takes place on Jan. 28 at Forsyth Technical Community College. It’s open to the public.
