Judge dismisses charges against UNCG student, partner after viral arrest

Published January 22, 2026 at 4:33 PM EST
UNCG says its code of conduct review for the student is ongoing.

A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a UNC Greensboro student and their partner this week following a controversial arrest video that went viral last year.

UNCG student Alisia Rea and her partner, Quinten Thomas, were arrested in October after officers said they found Thomas’s car parked illegally. Footage of the arrest showed campus police forcing Rea onto the ground and pulling her partner from his vehicle.

The video led to community outrage, including a state legislator’s condemnation of officers’ tactics.

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice represented the two and announced the dismissal of the charges in a statement.

State Sen. Michael Garrett was among those outspoken about the arrest video. He said that the university should stop pursuing disciplinary actions against Rea now that the case is closed.

A UNCG spokesperson shared a statement from the school that says, “While criminal charges were not pursued by the District Attorney's Office, the University’s student conduct process is separate and independent.”
