Snow, strong winds create hazardous travel conditions throughout the region

Snowfall totals are climbing across northwestern North Carolina Saturday, with parts of the Triad seeing about 2.5 inches as of mid-day, and up to 5 inches reported in higher elevations.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Luchetti says the storm has already exceeded expectations in some parts of the Piedmont.

“I think the early morning snow out there has kind of outperformed the models at this point, and as if it continues all day, we could see 5, 6 inch reports up that way,” Luchetti said.

Forecasters say heavy snowfall is expected to continue through about 5 p.m. Saturday, with lighter snow projected to continue overnight.

High winds are expected to worsen conditions. In a release, Governor Josh Stein said wind gusts of 25 to 45 miles per hour are possible across central North Carolina, with gusts of 55 to 65 miles per hour forecast in the mountains.

“Strong winds will likely reduce visibility from blowing/drifting snow and could lead to brief blizzard conditions, especially within heavy snow bands,” he said. “Avoid travel as hazardous driving and white-out conditions are likely.”

Travel Conditions

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says crews brined roads ahead of the storm and are operating plows this afternoon, focusing first on interstates and other major routes. By Saturday morning, more than 5,500 tons of salt had been placed on roads statewide.

Travel disruptions are mounting across the region. About 40 flights have been canceled at Piedmont Triad International Airport so far, and public transportation in Winston-Salem has been suspended.

Overnight, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported 176 collisions statewide and responded to 216 calls for service.

Closures

The storm is also affecting local events and government operations. The NASCAR Cook Out Clash, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed to Monday, February 2.

Government offices in Forsyth County, including all library branches and the animal shelter, are closed due to the weather. All county parks are also closed until further notice.