Powdery snow helps NCDOT clear roads after back-to-back storms

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 2, 2026 at 2:14 PM EST
NCDOT snow removal truck
Courtesy N.C. Department of Transportation
NCDOT clears snow from a rural roadway.

Snowfall from back-to-back winter storms is keeping North Carolina Department of Transportation workers busy clearing snow and ice. The DOT maintains approximately 80% of North Carolina’s public roadways — some 80,000 miles’ worth.

After a weekend of snowplowing, the interstates have been cleared, as have roughly 75% of primary, or state-maintained, highways. Some icy spots — particularly on bridges, on-ramps, and overpasses — will remain due to the cold weather.

But Division Engineer Wright Archer says the frigid temperatures came with a silver lining.

"This event, it was so cold that the snow was powdery," he says. "I know at my house, I was using a leaf blower to blow the snow away. And typically we have a wet, thick, sticky snow that’s hard to shovel. So I think this event was easier to plow. We actually didn't use as much salt on this storm, just because it didn't bond, didn't really stick to the asphalt." 

Archer adds that the next primary routes to be addressed will be two-lane rural roads.

He’s hesitant to provide a timeline for when all roads will be cleared, explaining that while warming daytime temperatures over the next few days will help, applying chemicals to treat scattered icy areas is a more time-consuming process than plowing.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
