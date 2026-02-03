© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

School districts seek legislative support after days of weather-related closures

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:42 PM EST
An empty classroom
WFDD File photo
Students in the Triad have missed more than a week of in-person classes due to winter storms.

Back-to-back winter storms are forcing many North Carolina school districts to adjust their calendars to make up for closures.

The state requires public schools to provide 1,025 hours of instruction per year.

In the event of weather disruptions, districts can use up to five remote learning days, which count toward the required hours. But once those are exhausted, they need to find other ways to make up lost time.

Surry County Schools is replacing two staff work days with instructional days. But if severe winter weather continues, Superintendent Travis Reeves says they’ll have to look at doing more.

“Extending the school day, extending the school year, and getting into the dreaded word of spring break or even Saturday schools," Reeves said during a virtual board of education meeting on Monday.

The Davidson County Schools Board of Education just voted to add 30 minutes to school days starting Feb. 16 to meet the required hours.

"This approach avoids eliminating spring break or adding Saturday school at this time, both of which present significant challenges for families and staff," the district wrote in a Facebook post about the decision. "Should the state grant relief, the Board can promptly revisit and discontinue the extended day."

They're not the only ones hoping for legislative action.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley sent a letter to the General Assembly this week requesting more remote learning days for districts facing prolonged weather emergencies.

"Our facilities teams have worked around the clock since Monday using both district personnel and contractors, but physics and material availability limit our progress," Oakley said in the letter. "Student and staff safety must remain our priority, and instruction must be able to continue."

In the letter, she says several other districts, including Surry, Davidson and Winston-Salem/Forsyth, support the effort too.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz