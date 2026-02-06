American Hebrew Academy responds after documents show ICE considering Greensboro detention facility

The American Hebrew Academy shared a statement after documents showed ICE was considering its property for a detention facility in Greensboro.

In a press release, the school — which closed in 2019 — says there’s been no contact with federal authorities for the use of its property as a detention center. The response comes after the ACLU released records showing proposals for one or more facilities in Greensboro.

The documents include an image of the former school property. In its statement, the American Hebrew Academy, or AHA, says there have been no negotiations, discussions or plans related to any future governmental use of the campus.

The federal government had previously planned to use the site to house unaccompanied migrant children. No children were housed in the facility. In its statement, AHA says the U.S.Department of Health and Human Services terminated its lease with the school in 2025.

According to county records, the AHA still owns the 100-acre property.

The city of Greensboro also issued a statement that said local officials have not received any communication about a potential detention site.