WFAE wins five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including overall excellence

WFAE has won five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including Overall Excellence, according to results released Thursday.

The Overall Excellence honor recognizes WFAE’s overall newsroom performance and impact across programming, reflecting the station's diverse and impactful coverage of major breaking news events such as the ICE/Border Patrol crackdown known as "Operation Charlotte's Web," education issues, complex political topics and arts, culture and feature reporting.

WFAE stories also received awards in several categories:



The regional Murrow Awards are presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association and honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. WFAE will now advance to the national round of competition, with results to be announced later this year.