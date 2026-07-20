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NEWS BRIEFS

Logano dominates at North Wilkesboro for first win in more than a year

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 20, 2026 at 9:27 AM EDT

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano returned to victory lane Sunday, dominating at North Wilkesboro Speedway for his first win in more than a year.

The Team Penske driver, who races for the Mooresville-based organization, led 323 of the race's 450 laps.

“It just felt good to get our Mustang back up front and lead a bunch of laps and ultimately, to win this thing,” Logano said. “So, it's a good momentum swinger, it's good for points. Obviously, we're not in a safe place yet, but definitely huge points today for us to get on the other side of that cut line.”

Denny Hamlin finished second and leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings by 68 points over Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway next weekend with five races remaining before the playoffs begin.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain