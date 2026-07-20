Logano dominates at North Wilkesboro for first win in more than a year

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano returned to victory lane Sunday, dominating at North Wilkesboro Speedway for his first win in more than a year.

The Team Penske driver, who races for the Mooresville-based organization, led 323 of the race's 450 laps.

“It just felt good to get our Mustang back up front and lead a bunch of laps and ultimately, to win this thing,” Logano said. “So, it's a good momentum swinger, it's good for points. Obviously, we're not in a safe place yet, but definitely huge points today for us to get on the other side of that cut line.”

Denny Hamlin finished second and leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings by 68 points over Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway next weekend with five races remaining before the playoffs begin.