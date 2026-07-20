Duke Energy Carolinas reduces proposed energy rate increase to 3.7%

Duke Energy Carolinas has reduced its proposed energy rate increase. It’s now down to an average of 3.7% over the next two years.

This is the second reduction of Duke Energy Carolinas’ original proposed increase of 18%. It’s part of a settlement with stakeholders.

Duke Energy Carolinas serves more than 2 million customers in central and western North Carolina. That includes Forsyth, Guilford, and Alamance counties.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission will host an expert witness hearing on the matter in Salisbury on Wednesday. It’s open to the public.

It’s up to the commission to decide whether or not to approve the proposal. If it does, new energy rates will begin on January 1.