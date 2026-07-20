Darline Graham Nordone to enter race for her brother's South Carolina U.S. Senate seat

Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, said she plans to run for South Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat with President Donald Trump’s blessing.

Speaking with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday, Nordone said she feels prepared to seek the office.

“I feel like I can do it. I feel an inner peace about it,” Nordone said.

Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Nordone to fill the remaining six months of Graham’s Senate term.

South Carolina Republican Congressman Ralph Norman has also announced plans to run for the seat.

A Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 11.