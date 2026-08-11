© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte reentry program meant to help people returning from incarceration shuts down after a year

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published August 11, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
A Charlotte program is turning to formerly incarcerated people to help bridge the digital divide for community members.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A Charlotte program turned to formerly incarcerated people to help bridge the digital divide for community members.

A Charlotte program meant to help close the digital divide while also providing job opportunities for formerly incarcerated people has shut down after one year of operation.

ReConnex, a reentry program that employed participants to repair laptops and cellphones for community members, closed last month. The initiative launched with a $400,000 state grant from the North Carolina Department of Information Technology and operated from a 1,400-square-foot facility in northeast Charlotte.

The program was started by City Startup Labs' founder Henry Rock, who said the business model did not work as hoped.

"It was not the sustainable enterprise we hoped for," Rock said. "We built it to test whether or not a device or technology repair business could simultaneously generate revenue, address the community need ... and function in a workers' ownership model for formerly incarcerated folks."

City Startup Labs is set to open Reconnex on Thursday, an estimated 1,400-square-foot space in the Sugar Creek Corridor aimed at providing a platform for formerly incarcerated individuals to gain employment by repairing laptops, computers, and printers in the tech hub.
Race & Equity
New digital repair shop in Charlotte trains, employs formerly incarcerated residents
Elvis Menayese

In June, Reconnex partnered with the Center for Digital Equity to offer free repairs on items for community members.

Despite the closure, Rock said the program provided valuable lessons about the challenges of operating a technology repair business while pursuing a social mission.

"We tested an idea in the real world, learned from it where the economics and the operating model were weak, and made the decision not to keep subsidizing this when it wasn't demonstrating sufficient sustainability," Rock said.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity IncarcerationTechnology
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese