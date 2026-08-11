CMS parents push for ‘Essential Six’ tech policy changes

A version of this story first appeared in WFAE Education Reporter James Farrell's weekly newsletter. Sign up here to get newsletters from WFAE straight to your inbox.

A group of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents is making a push for six specific policy changes before the new school year begins, aimed at limiting technology use in CMS classrooms.

Leading the charge is Sherri Bissell, president of the Collinswood Language Academy PTA and a leader of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg chapter of Schools Beyond Screens.

Schools Beyond Screens is a national coalition started by parents who felt their kids were getting too much screen time in classrooms.

“We don't want to be confused with not wanting any technology,” said Bissell. “It just needs to be implemented in such a way that it clearly proves that students are learning.”

The group’s “Essential Six,” policy goals include:

Blocking YouTube on student devices

Eliminating mandatory minimum usage of i-Ready – the online education platform that’s used districtwide – and instead allowing teachers the flexibility to determine its use in the classroom

Halting device use for students in pre-K through second grade, outside of iReady, state-required testing or through required accommodations

Prohibiting student device use during indoor recess

Enacting a bell-to-bell ban on personal devices – including lunch, recess and passing periods

Committing to reviewing CMS technology policies during this school year “to ensure alignment with evidence-based practices"



“These aren’t novel concepts; they are things that have been done in other school districts around the country that have shown measurably that student learning and retention has improved as well as their mental health [and] their well-being,” Bissell told WFAE.

Bissell and other parents have been advocating for reduced screen time in classrooms in recent months, as similar pushback has been growing across the country. A petition launched earlier this year gathered nearly 1,300 signatures , and the group met with CMS administrators to discuss their request.

CMS parents recently advocated for eliminating i-Ready from classrooms. The CMS Board approved a new contract for i-Ready in June, but reduced the contract’s length from two years to one. The board has promised to monitor its impact.

The push for less screen time comes as other parents push for more recess for North Carolina students and more playtime in CMS kindergarten classrooms.

Several parents plan to speak at Tuesday's school board meeting in support of the “Essential Six” proposal.

