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NEWS BRIEFS

Ramsey Creek Beach to remain closed through summer

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 11, 2026 at 10:57 AM EDT
Ramsey Creek Beach
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Ramsey Creek Beach

Ramsey Creek Beach on Lake Norman will remain closed through the end of the summer because of drought conditions and low water levels.

Officials announced the extended closure, saying the reduced water levels have made it necessary to keep the beach closed for the remainder of the season.

Ramsey Creek Beach is located on Lake Norman and is a popular summer destination in Mecklenburg County.

Officials have not announced when the beach is expected to reopen.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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