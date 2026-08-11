Panthers embrace physical practices ahead of preseason matchup

The Carolina Panthers are preparing for their second preseason game, and physical play has been a consistent theme throughout training camp.

Another example came Monday when a scuffle involving quarterback Bryce Young, cornerback Mike Jackson and safety Nick Scott followed a hit on running back Jonathan Brooks during practice.

Scott downplayed any concerns about the team's intensity, saying the physical nature of camp is a positive sign.

“I feel like day in and day out, we bring it and that’s what you want,” Scott said during a news conference. “You’d rather have guys talking about, ‘Hey, was that too much?’ rather than, ‘We’ve got to turn it up a notch.’ This is the least of our worries. We’re having a lot of fun. Guys are progressing, we’re getting physical and we’re right where we want to be.”

The Panthers are scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game Saturday at 1 p.m.