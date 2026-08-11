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Charlotte FC will take on Pachuca in the Leagues Cup

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 11, 2026 at 10:59 AM EDT

Charlotte FC wraps up its three-game Leagues Cup group stage play tonight at home against Pachuca. Charlotte is 2-0 so far while Pachuca is looking for its first win. Coach Dean Smith says the record doesn’t indicate how well Pachuca has played

"They're an athletic team, from what I've seen so far, very much a 4-2-4 team," Dean said. "So, if you can break that initial press, then you can maybe create some overloads, and create some chances. I think that's what I've seen Columbus, and Cincy do against them, and it's something that we will have to target as well."

Kick off at Bank of America Stadium is at 7:30pm
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte FCSports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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