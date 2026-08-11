Charlotte FC will take on Pachuca in the Leagues Cup

Charlotte FC wraps up its three-game Leagues Cup group stage play tonight at home against Pachuca. Charlotte is 2-0 so far while Pachuca is looking for its first win. Coach Dean Smith says the record doesn’t indicate how well Pachuca has played

"They're an athletic team, from what I've seen so far, very much a 4-2-4 team," Dean said. "So, if you can break that initial press, then you can maybe create some overloads, and create some chances. I think that's what I've seen Columbus, and Cincy do against them, and it's something that we will have to target as well."

Kick off at Bank of America Stadium is at 7:30pm

