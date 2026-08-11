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South Carolina GOP Senate Primary voting underway

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 11, 2026 at 10:56 AM EDT

South Carolina Republican voters head to the polls today to pick a US Senate candidate to replace the late Lindsey Graham. Ten candidates are running including Graham’s sister Darlene, congressman Ralph Norman, congressman Russell Fry and former governor Mark Sanford.

Over 61,000 ballots have already been cast in early voting last week. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm and photo ID is required. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff among the top two finishers will be held August 25th.

The GOP winner will take on Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in the November General Election. More information is available at SCvotes.gov
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News from the Carolinas South CarolinaGOP
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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