South Carolina GOP Senate Primary voting underway

South Carolina Republican voters head to the polls today to pick a US Senate candidate to replace the late Lindsey Graham. Ten candidates are running including Graham’s sister Darlene, congressman Ralph Norman, congressman Russell Fry and former governor Mark Sanford.

Over 61,000 ballots have already been cast in early voting last week. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm and photo ID is required. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff among the top two finishers will be held August 25th.

The GOP winner will take on Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in the November General Election. More information is available at SCvotes.gov