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Charlotte Palestinian organizers turn to pickleball to raise money and spread awareness

WFAE | By Noor Nazir
Published July 20, 2026 at 3:59 PM EDT
Heal Palestine merchandise is displayed at a pickleball fundraiser organized by Charlotte United for Palestine at Tipsy Pickle in Charlotte on July 19, 2026. Proceeds benefit grief and trauma support for orphaned children in Gaza.
Noor Nazir
/
WFAE
Heal Palestine merchandise is displayed at a pickleball fundraiser organized by Charlotte United for Palestine at Tipsy Pickle in Charlotte on July 19, 2026. Proceeds benefit grief and trauma support for orphaned children in Gaza.

The crack of pickleballs echoed across the courts at the Tipsy Pickle in Charlotte on Sunday, as about 40 people gathered for a tournament with a cause.

Watermelon-shaped signs and T-shirts bearing messages of support for Palestinians decorated the courts as players competed in doubles matches.

The war in Gaza that began after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel is nearing its third anniversary. And after more than two years of rallies and demonstrations, some Palestinian organizers in Charlotte are trying a different approach: sports and social events designed to raise money and reach people who might not otherwise attend a protest.

Charlotte United for Palestine organized the tournament to benefit Heal Palestine’s Grief and Trauma Initiative, which provides psychological support and recreational activities for orphaned children in Gaza. Organizers donated $5 from each player’s registration fee, along with proceeds from a raffle.

Laila El-Ali, the lead organizer of the event, said years of violence and grief have left some members of the community emotionally exhausted.

“Right now, we’re also trying to accommodate our community, trying to do fun events, more educational-based events,” El-Ali said. “To show up for them in different stages of burnout and grief, and really meet the community where they’re at.”

The event was part of a broader effort by local organizers to sustain support for Palestinians while creating spaces that may feel more accessible than a march or demonstration.

Randa Eldarini of Heal Palestine said smaller community events can introduce the organization’s work to people who may not attend a protest.

“The most important thing for us is that they’re bringing awareness to our cause and to what we’re doing,” Eldarini said.

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Noor Nazir
Noor Nazir is a senior at Duke University studying International Affairs, Journalism and Computer Science. Originally from Pakistan, she is a columnist for The Duke Chronicle and an editorial intern for Duke Today. She has also reported for the 9th Street Journal, producing data-driven coverage of local elections, work that earned her the Frank Barrows Award for Excellence in Collegiate Journalism. Her reporting interests begin and end with community.
See stories by Noor Nazir