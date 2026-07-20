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NEWS BRIEFS

Union County to hold hearing on $200 million jail bond proposal

WFAE
Published July 20, 2026 at 9:29 AM EDT

Union County commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday on a proposed $200 million bond referendum to build a new jail facility.

According to WSOC, commissioners selected a plan that would include construction of a 500-bed jail with a 600-bed core and reuse of the Union County Sheriff’s Office administration building. If voters approve the bond request, the project would more than double the jail’s current capacity.

The current jail has a maximum capacity of 264 inmates. It was built in 1994 following a court order and lawsuit related to overcrowding.

If approved, the bond referendum would increase the property tax rate by an estimated 3 cents.

The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Politics