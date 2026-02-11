© 2026 WFAE

"Limits of Freedom" exhibition opens in High Point

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 11, 2026 at 4:51 PM EST
Woman in a museum
Courtesy Anne Parsons

The Black History Month exhibit “Limits of Freedom” is now open at the High Point Museum. It explores the lives of free and enslaved African Americans in Guilford and Rockingham counties from the 1700s to 
emancipation.

In the exhibit, a dozen colorful six-foot-tall banners hang side-by-side. Each is covered with stories and images of African American soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War, families that navigated the limitations of slavery and more.

The exhibit features historic sites in the Piedmont, from the first free Black neighborhoods in Greensboro to places along the Dan River where free and enslaved boatmen worked.

UNC Greensboro Director of Public History Anne Parsons says she hopes the exhibit sparks people’s curiosity to explore their local and family histories.

"The Revolutionary War was one part of a very long journey towards creating freedom in the country and also here locally," she says. "African Americans played a vital role in creating and defining freedom here in that 100 years after the Declaration of Independence."

“Limits of Freedom” comes from the UNCG History Department with support from the America 250 North Carolina initiative. It will remain on display at the High Point Museum through March 7. Then it travels to Rockingham Community College, the Greensboro Cultural Center, UNCG and Guilford College.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford