Tiny Desk Radio: Jorja Smith, Nubya Garcia, RAYE

NPR
Published February 13, 2026 at 10:13 AM EST
RAYE performs a Tiny Desk concert.
Catie Dull
/
NPR
RAYE performs a Tiny Desk concert.

Tiny Desk Radio co-host Bobby Carter chats with NPR Music's Nikki Birch about a trio of artists hailing from the U.K. — R&B singer Jorja Smith, saxophonist Nubya Garcia and singer-songwriter RAYE.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Jorja Smith: Tiny Desk Concert

Nubya Garcia: Tiny Desk Concert

RAYE: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

