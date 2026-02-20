WS/FCS school board incumbent touted a recent book ban. District officials say it's not true

At a recent Republican forum for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidates, participants were asked to explain how they would monitor what’s being taught in classrooms.

Incumbent Susan Miller, running in District 2, said the question was right up her alley. She says she already does that as the chair of the curriculum committee.

“I am in the classrooms almost every day of the week. We just banned a book," Miller said. "I sat on a panel. The parents made an appeal. ... It was an elementary-level book.”

But a district spokesperson says while it’s true that parents tried to appeal a book, their effort was unsuccessful.

In an email to WFDD, Miller admitted that her statement at the forum was "incorrect."

"I apologize for the confusion ... and I will speak more carefully in the future," Miller said.

She’s one of 10 Republican candidates running in District 2.