School funding, affordability shape Guilford commission primary

Voters will see two races on their ballots for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in this year's primary.

Two Democrats are competing to represent District 7. Walter Johnson is facing Lisa McMillan. One of them will replace Commissioner Frankie Jones, who announced last year he’s not seeking re-election.

Johnson, a public school educator, said in a recent Facebook post that he has a plan for homeowners to enjoy higher equity in their homes, while still cutting taxes. It comes as residents are receiving notices of their new property values.

Johnson says he supports law enforcement and increasing funding for schools.

McMillan is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Turning Everything Around. She ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2022. McMillan lists affordability, support for small businesses, and public health as some of her priorities.

There’s no Republican challenger in the race.

Three Democrats are also vying for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ at-large seat in the primary.

Rev. Gregory Drumwright, Toby Hedgepeth and Amy Kemp are competing for the at-large seat. Commissioner Kay Cashion announced she would not be seeking re-election.

Drumwright is currently a member of the Guilford County Planning Board. According to his campaign website, he wants to increase teacher pay and expand county mental health support.

Hedgepeth is a human resources director at UNC-Chapel Hill. She says as a commissioner, she would work to eliminate school meal debt and strengthen public health programs.

Kemp previously worked with the North Carolina Realtors Association. She lists attainable housing, fully funded public education, and community safety among her priorities.

The winner of the primary for the at-large seat will face Republican Tony Jacobelli in the general election.

The primary takes place on Tuesday.