© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI and the future of the job market

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

A recent report from a firm called Citrini Research lays out a bleak future that comes with artificial intelligence’s displacement of white-collar workers. The report has prompted more fears on Wall Street about the economic impacts and has also sparked a debate about whether it’s an accurate picture of what’s to come.

Daron Acemoglu is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a 2024 Nobel laureate in economics. He speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about what he predicts AI will lead to in work and the economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
National & International Business News
Here & Now Newsroom