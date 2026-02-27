© 2026 WFAE

Randolph Commission to vote on new library board bylaws Monday

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST
Asheboro Randolph County Public Library
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Asheboro Randolph County Public Library.

The Randolph County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on new bylaws for the recently dissolved public library board on Monday.

The commission dismissed the entire library board of trustees a couple of months ago, after members voted to keep a book about a transgender boy in the children’s section.

Commissioners also got rid of the bylaws that governed the board, creating a completely blank slate.

There have been multiple meetings since, but no action has been taken to appoint new members or approve new rules for them. One commissioner says that will change during their March meeting.

In a statement on social media, Hope Haywood says the county attorneys have rewritten the current ordinance and bylaws, which had been in place since 1993. The proposed changes include term limits, allowing members to serve a maximum of nine consecutive years.

Commissioners plan to discuss the updates and take a vote at the meeting.
