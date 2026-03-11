Girl kidnapped in California six years ago located in eastern North Carolina

An eleven-year-old girl kidnapped in California nearly six years ago has been found safe in eastern North Carolina.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the child, who was first abducted in Los Angeles in June of 2020, was located Tuesday following a tip from California authorities.

Investigators determined the girl had been enrolled in Washington County Schools under an alias. Local deputies and school resource officers coordinated with several agencies to track her down and take her into protective custody.

While officials confirm the child is safe, her identity and the specific circumstances of her time in North Carolina are being withheld due to her age and the ongoing criminal investigation.

No information has been released regarding potential suspects or charges at this time.