Downtown Greenway speaker series begins with nod to the women behind the work

A four-part speaker series on Greensboro’s Downtown Greenway starts next Thursday, weeks before its grand opening. The first session celebrates the women who helped make it happen.

The Downtown Greenway Project is a $54 million public-private partnership first conceived in 2001. Project manager Dabney Sanders was there for the groundbreaking in 2009.

She’ll moderate the first in the speaker series in celebration of Women’s History Month. Six panelists, all women, will share insights into their work on the Greenway.

"This field in the past hasn't been traditionally something that women would lead," she says. "But the other women that are serving on this panel, Hannah Cockburn, who is the director of Greensboro's Department of Transportation. You know, I think of transportation departments as being super, super male-dominated in the past."

Panelists also include Greensboro Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray, Cemala Foundation Executive Director Susan Schwartz and real estate developer Dawn Chaney.

The Downtown Greenway Speaker Series kicks off Thursday, March 26, at the Yvonne J. Johnson Event Center at Barber Park in Greensboro.